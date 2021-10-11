Medical examiner identifies DeKalb plane crash victims

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner confirmed the identities of the four people killed in a Friday plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The medical examiner's office said the plane was carrying 47-year old Jonathan Rosen, 14-year-old Allison Rosen, 13-year-old Julia Smith and 42-year-old Lauren Harrington.

Investigators said Sunday the plane reached an altitude of about 75 feet before falling to the ground and bursting into flames.

Investigators said the plane was bound for Houston with a tank full of fuel, which contributed to the intensity of the blaze.

Investigators transported the wreckage to a private facility for further examination.

It could take up to 18 months to publish a full report of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Family members previously confirmed the identity of Jonathan Rosen, who was the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 210.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS