NTSB transporting plane wreckage; engine was 'recently' modified, investigator says

Investigators on Sunday afternoon were preparing to transport the wreckage of the small plane that crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

National Transportation Safety Board Air Safety Investigator Daniel Boggs confirmed four had died in the wreck, two adults and two children.

Boggs said crews were doing on-scene work for the past two days — taking any perishable information they could — and began on Sunday the process of transporting the aircraft to a facility. There, investigators will examine some of the aircraft's systems to try to determine if anything went wrong with the plane. Boggs said it made it about 75 feet into the air before coming back down.

"It is severely damaged with fire," Bogg said. "They were going to Houston, Texas, and it was full of fuel."

On personal aircraft, there are no boxes that provide detailed data on the plane's systems. What data existed within the plane may be damaged heavily by fire, Boggs said.

He said a preliminary report on the crash could come in two weeks. The final report would be published in approximately 12 to 18 months.

Boggs said the engine of the small plane that crashed Friday at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport was "recently" modified. The modifications included an additional fuel tank in the plane.

He didn't say that the recent modifications were the cause of the crash, but he said the large fuel tank contributed to the intense flames.

"We don't have the paperwork to know the max gallons," Boggs said. "(The engines) burn a lot more fuel than normal so they carry a lot more fuel."

Boggs said investigators conducted interviews with witnesses and contacted nearby businesses to see if their videos show anything that can aid the investigation.

Family members have confirmed the identity of those aboard a small plane that crashed on Friday afternoon at DeKalb–Peachtree Airport. Jonathan Rosen, 47, was the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 210. A 14-year-old family member and family friends were also aboard.

