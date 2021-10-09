Family members identify plane crash victims, NTSB begins investigation

Family members have confirmed the identity of those aboard a small plane that crashed on Friday afternoon at DeKalb–Peachtree Airport.

Jonathan Rosen, 47, was the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 210. A 14-year-old family member and her friends as well as a family friend were also aboard.

Rosen is a self-described entrepreneur, wealth planning professional, and CEO of Entaire Global Companies, Inc. a financial services holding company specializing in leveraged strategies for retirement planning and wealth creation.

Jonathan Rosen (Jonathan Rosen Family Foundation)

He also is the founder of the Jonathan Rosen Family Foundation.

The National Transportation Safety Board Investigator-In-Charge arrived at the scene of Friday's DeKalb–Peachtree Airport plane crash, an organization spokesperson said Saturday.

A preliminary report could take up to 15 days and the full investigation could take between 12 and 24 months to complete.

The NTSB said its investigative team will look at radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records as well as inspect the wreckage and document the scene. The team will try to determine the intersections of the human, machine, and environmental factors and what role each played.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 210 crashed at DKP airport around 1:11 p.m.

The aircraft caught fire after crashing, and large flames and smoke were seen at the crash site. PDK airport was shut down following the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board also launched an investigation.

