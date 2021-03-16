DeKalb PD offer $5,000 for information on woman's attacker

Police in DeKalb County increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who attacked and robbed a DeKalb woman in her home on March 10.

Police said Tuesday the standard reward of $2,000 was increased to $5,000.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Brian Hill reported 65-year-old Lisa Holland had just returned to her home on Bowling Green Way in incorporated DeKalb County.

She left her front door cracked so her cat could go outside.

At some point, a man she describes as tall and muscular, wearing dark clothing came inside and attacked her.

Investigators said the man approached Holland from behind and began attacking her. The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s home for help.

Police said the suspect is a tall, black man in his late 30s to early 40s. He wore a dark-colored skull cap, dark jacket and dark-colored pants when he committed the attack.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

