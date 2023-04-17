DeKalb NAACP calls for accountability with superintendent hire

The DeKalb County branch of the NAACP held a rally outside the DeKalb County School District building Monday evening calling for accountability as the district prepares to hire a new superintendent.

"If you look at the history of our revolving door of superintendents, the common denominator has been our school board," said Lance Hammonds, president of the DeKalb NAACP.

April 4, the DeKalb County Board of Education announced it had chosen Devon Horton as the sole finalist to lead the district.

Horton took part in a series of town hall meetings last week and faced serious scrutiny from parents and community members. Some have questioned his ability to lead a district with more than 90,000 students because he comes from a district of less than 9,000 in Evanston, Illinois. Others have expressed concerns about a pending lawsuit against Horton.

In a letter Friday, State School Superintendent Richard Woods urged the school board to stick with the current interim superintendent, Vasanne Tinsley, who has served in the role since the district fired Cheryl Watson Harris last April.

"Though the selection of a superintendent falls within your purview as the local board of education, I respectfully urge you to pause the selection process and afford Dr. Tinsley additional time to get the district on solid footing," Woods wrote.

The chairman of the school board, however, responded with his own letter.

"As the newly appointed Board Chair, I have seen our board work diligently to follow policies, processes, and protocols to achieve the best governance practices," said Diijon DaCosta, Sr. "We are committed to making informed decisions that prioritize the best interests of our scholars, teachers, staff, and community."

Hammonds said the DeKalb NAACP does not endorse a particular candidate for the job, but he encourages the community to hold the school board accountable if they do not choose the right person for the job.

"If they don't make a good decision, if we're in this same situation two years from now, we're going to say, 'Now, you remember, how did you school board member vote?' If your school board member voted, and we have to change this up, then maybe you need to elect a different school board member," said Hammonds.

Under state law, school districts must allow at least 14 days for public input before finalizing an agreement with a new superintendent. So, the earliest the DeKalb board could vote to hire Horton would be Wed. April 19. They must also give 24-hours’ notice for any special called board meetings.