DeKalb County police search for missing girl

article

Police in DeKalb County are asking the public's help in the search for a missing girl.

Janiyah Limpio was last seen leaving her home in the Hidden Hills subdivision, the DeKalb County Police Department reports.

Investigators do not believe she is in danger and are treating the case, as of now, as a runaway, but officers are hoping they can locate her soon.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 or call 911.