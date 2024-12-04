DeKalb County parents accused of running 'party house' charged in deadly car crash

The Brief DA Sherry Boston announced indictments for the February 2024 crash that killed Lakeside High School student Sophie Lekiachvili and injured two others. Hannah Hackemeyer, 18, faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving, and possession of an open container. Sumanth and Anindita Rao, parents of another passenger, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct for allegedly allowing underage drinking at their home before the crash. Investigators claim the Raos' residence was known for permitting teenage drinking, contributing to the tragic incident.



DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced indictments Wednesday related to a February 2024 crash that killed a Lakeside High School student and injured two others.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive. Authorities say 18-year-old Sophie Lekiachvili was critically injured in the crash and died hours later at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The driver, 18-year-old Hannah Hackemeyer, was arrested shortly after the incident and initially charged with failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving under the influence under age 21, and vehicular homicide in the first degree. During the press conference, Boston revealed that a grand jury has returned formal indictments against Hackemeyer. She is being charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and possession of an open container in a passenger area.

Boston also announced that the grand jury indicted the parents of another passenger in the vehicle, Ananya Rao. Sumanth and Anindita Rao are accused of allowing the teenagers to consume alcohol at their home before the crash. According to the investigation, the girls, including Lekiachvili, Hackemeyer, and Rao, were seen sharing a bottle of wine in the Raos' kitchen in full view of the parents.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., the teens reportedly informed the Raos they were going for a drive and were allowed to leave the home with an open bottle of wine.

Boston described the Raos’ residence as a "party house," alleging that the parents regularly allowed underage drinking at their home. The Raos face charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and maintaining a disorderly house.

Hackemeyer and the Raos will face court proceedings in the coming months.