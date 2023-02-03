Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard

article

A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October.

Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.

Investigators say Watkins and 26-year-old Quincy Tyler Walker, of McDonough, were thrown out after a fight inside the club. Once outside, police say the men opened fire into the building, striking two security guards, Erik McKenzie and Ronald Folkes. McKenzie, 30, died at the scene from his wounds.

Walker, who was arrested last November at a restaurant on Buford Highway, was charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Watkins was arrested on Friday at his home.

Both men were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.