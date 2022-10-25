Police investigating shooting in parking lot of DeKalb County nightclub

Police are on the scene investigating a reported shooting outside a DeKalb County nightclub and flea market early Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 cameras found an active scene and heavy police presence outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene focusing on at least one vehicle in the parking lot of lounge.

A number of shell casings and evidence markers could be seen littering the parking lot.

Investigators have not released information about any possible victims, suspects, or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.