Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October.

Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway.

SECURITY GUARD KILLED IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE OF DEKALB COUNTY NIGHTCLUB

Quincy Tyler Walker (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Walker was charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Erik McKenzie, the security guard from Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. He was also charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a weapon against McKenzie and Ronald Folkes, another security guard who was hospitalized after the shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported on the incident when it happened on Oct. 25.

According to officials, the two security guards were shot while trying to stop a fight between Walker and other individuals.

Police are investigating a double shooting at a nightclub along Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Oct. 25, 2022.

Walker is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.