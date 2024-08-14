DeKalb County CEO touts new $21M affordable housing initiative

DeKalb County is looking to invest $21 million in a new initiative aimed at affordable housing.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the measure during its meeting on Aug. 13.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a housing affordability crisis in our county," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. "This multimillion-dollar investment will prevent and protect families from evictions from their rental homes and apartments."

The plan, known as the DeKalb County Community Care Initiative, allocates $13 million to 11 nonprofit organizations. These funds will be used to provide rental and utility assistance, employment and training opportunities, mental health services, educational support, food, childcare, and legal services.

It is a collaborative effort between DeKalb County Community Development’s Coordinated Entry system and several experienced nonprofit organizations. It is also linked to the HUD-approved HOME-ARP program, administered by DeKalb County Community Development, which brings an additional $7.8 million in funding to the table.

The initiative will see payments made toward rent and utilities by various DeKalb County nonprofits. Participants will also receive case management services to promote housing stability, with assessments conducted to determine eligibility for additional supportive services available under HOME-ARP.

The nonprofit partners involved, along with their respective grant amounts and services, include: