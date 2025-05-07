DeKalb County to honor fallen officers at memorial ceremony Wednesday

The Brief The DeKalb County Police Department will host the Fallen Officer’s Memorial on Wednesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center in Decatur. The ceremony honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and offers support to their families. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the public is encouraged to attend to pay tribute and reflect on their service.



The DeKalb County Police Department will host its annual Fallen Officer’s Memorial ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

What we know:

The tribute will begin at 10 a.m. at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center, located at 3181 Rainbow Drive in Decatur. Doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

The solemn event will recognize the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of law enforcement personnel who served the community with dedication. Families of fallen officers, law enforcement officials, and members of the public are encouraged to attend in a show of remembrance and support.

Organizers say the ceremony is an opportunity for the community to reflect on the legacy of those who gave their lives while protecting others.