Gang members charged in deadly shooting at Forest Park motorcycle club gathering, police say

The Brief Forest Park police say they've made one arrest and are searching for another man in a deadly shooting at a motorcycle club gathering in April. Police say the two men are confirmed gang members who were trying to target a rival motorcycle club in the violence as part of a territory dispute. The investigation remains ongoing and police believe that additional arrests will be coming in the future.



Forest Park police say they have arrested one confirmed gang member and are searching for another man connected with a deadly shooting at a motorcycle club gathering in April.

Authorities say they believe that more arrests are to come as they work to identify people connected with the violence.

The backstory:

Officials say police first responded to a shots-fired call coming from a mechanic’s shop on First Street between Jones Road and Old Dixie Highway shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.

When they got to the scene, officers found several people who had been shot. Two succumbed to their injuries. Two others were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

A day after the shooting, authorities identified the two people who were killed as 25-year-old Isaiah Mack and Anthony Hearns, age unknown, of Philadelphia.

Investigators say around 150 to 200 people were at the motorcycle gathering when the shots were fired.

What we know:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nigel Blackwood (Forest Park Police Department)

Authorities say on Tuesday, they obtained arrest warrants for Donnell "1HQ" McKnight and Nigel "Railroad" Blackwood. These two men were the same people who were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Both men have been charged with malice murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

According to police, McKnight and Blackwood are both members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang and had traveled to the gathering to do a targeted attack against the victims, who wer affiliated with Wheel of Soul Motorcycle Club, a rival group.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a "territory dispute."

He said that the two groups did not have ties in the area and that they were trying to "establish their territory here in Georgia."

McKnight is currently in custody with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are working with county law enforcement in their continued search for Blackwood.

Dig deeper:

As part of the investigation, officials say they learned that the party took place at a commercial site without a proper business license. The property has been issued a cease and desist court order and cited for operating a business without a license. The property owner and individuals who were leasing the property have also been cited.

Speaking a day after the shooting, city officials said Forest Park's code enforcement office is now involved to ensure the business doesn't reopen.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say they expect more charges to come in the future.

"This is just two arrests, but I believe many more should be forthcoming," Criss said.

A press conference about the arrests and investigation will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting that could help authorities, call the Forest Park Police Department.