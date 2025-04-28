2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Forest Park motorcycle club gathering

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting during a motorcycle club gathering in Forest Park over the weekend. The shooting happened at a mechanic's shop on Jones Road on Sunday afternoon. Officials say they are shocked to hear about the violence, saying that shootings like this one don't usually happen in their community.



Two people are dead and three others are injured after gunfire erupted at a motorcycle club gathering in Forest Park on Sunday.

More than half a day after the shooting, police say they do not have any suspects in custody.

What we know:

Officials say police first responded to a shots fired call coming from a mechanic’s shop on First Street between Jones Road and Old Dixie Highway shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, officers found several people who had been shot. Two succumbed to their injuries. Local hospitals are treating three others.

"It looks to be that it was some type of motorcycle gathering, a party. Ultimately, several individuals were shot. We believe there had to have been some type of altercation, but we’re still gathering facts at this time," Forest Park Chief of Police Brandon Chris said.

A large police presence could be seen late into Sunday evening as investigators tried to piece together what happened. According to Chris, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office were assisting in the investigation.

No suspects are in custody, but investigators say they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Local perspective:

Neighbors were surprised to learn of the violence and disappointed by the circumstances.

"We have great residents in Forest Park, and things like this don’t happen. So this is heartbreaking for all of us to know that those who aren’t from the community are coming in and committing these types of crimes," Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells told FOX 5.

"The city of Forest Park is a very safe city and this is very unique for us," Chris said.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday evening, police were still investigating the large crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

Authorities have not shared the names of the victims or identified any possible suspects in the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting that could help authorities, call the Forest Park Police Department.