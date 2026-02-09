Moreland man facing prison for severely beating girlfriend in Florida

article

The Brief Anthony Worley is facing prison time after prosecutors say he severely beat his girlfriend at a Florida hotel. The woman suffered a broken nose and eye socket in addition to scrapes and bruises. Worley was found guilty by a Florida jury of charges connected to the incident.



A Moreland man was found guilty Friday of severely beating his girlfriend in 2024, resulting in the woman having a broken nose and eye socket, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Anthony Wayn Worley, 62, was found guilty of aggravated battery, domestic battery by strangulation, assault, and false imprisonment following the incident that happened Oct. 12, 2024, at a Florida hotel.

The woman testified that she and Worley were in Bay County, Florida, looking for a place to live when the two went out drinking one night.

While the couple was out, someone complimented her, which made Worley upset. Once the two were back inside their hotel room, Worley punched her several times, tried to smother her with a pillow, and waved a loaded gun at her, saying, "I got one bullet for you and one bullet for me," according to Florida prosecutors.

The victim managed to escape the room, but Worley caught her and shoved her back inside as she screamed for help. A Good Samaritan heard the screams, but wasn’t able to help before she was pulled back inside.

A few seconds later, the victim managed to escape again, still yelling for help. The Good Samaritan found her and told her to go to his room, stopping Worley from following.

Deputies arrived soon after, and the victim was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment of a broken nose and eye socket. She also had various scrapes and bruises.

Video surveillance captured parts of the assault.

What they're saying:

"But for the brave actions of the Good Samaritan responding to her screams for help, there is no way to know what would have happened if the defendant had gotten her back into that room," Prosecutor Jackson White said after the trial. "Because of his help, we do know the man who beat and threatened to shoot the victim is now facing prison time."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how much prison time Worley faces.

What's next:

Worley’s sentencing is set for Feb. 18.