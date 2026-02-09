Two arrested in Peachtree City deadly fentanyl overdose investigation

article

The Brief Jordan Houston Lytton and Rachel Cecelia Myers face felony aggravated involuntary manslaughter charges following a deadly overdose. A GBI toxicology report confirmed high fentanyl levels were a contributing factor in the victim's death. A search of Myers' apartment uncovered a firearm alongside fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine, and LSD.



Two people are facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges following a monthslong investigation into a deadly fentanyl overdose that occurred late last year, authorities announced Monday.

What we know:

The Peachtree City Police Department issued arrest warrants on Feb. 1 for Jordan Houston Lytton and Rachel Cecelia Myers. Both individuals are charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony.

The backstory:

The case began on Nov. 3, 2025, when Peachtree City police and fire personnel responded to a local residence for a possible drug overdose. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent medical examination and toxicological analysis by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) revealed high levels of fentanyl in the victim's system, which was determined to be a contributing factor in the death.

Following those results, the department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) launched a comprehensive investigation to track the source of the drug.

What they're saying:

Police credit the Sandy Springs Police Department for assisting in the location and apprehension of Myers. During a search warrant of her apartment, officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine, LSD, and a firearm.

In a statement released Monday, the Peachtree City Police Department said it "remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of the community" and continues to work with partner agencies to hold those who distribute illegal narcotics accountable.

The department also extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.