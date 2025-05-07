Woman claims Decatur mortuary put wrong body in casket

article

The Brief A woman is suing a Decatur mortuary after she says the business accidentally put the wrong body in the casket for her grandmother's funeral. Marva Lynch says that Donald Trimble Mortuary dressed the stranger's body in the clothes and wig she provided for her grandmother. She says she only learned about the mistake after the funeral because she requested that it be closed-casket.



A Maryland woman is suing a Decatur mortuary after she claims that the business put the wrong body in the casket during her grandmother's funeral.

Marva Lynch filed the lawsuit against Donald Trimble Mortuary in DeKalb County State Court on May 1.

What we know:

In the filing obtained by FOX 5, Lynch and her attorney accused the mortuary of negligence, mishandling human remains, and breach of conduct.

According to the lawsuit, Lynch hired the mortuary after her grandmother, Lucy Johnson, died in 2023. She reportedly paid nearly $9,000 for funeral preparations.

She says that she gave the business a wig and clothes for her grandmother to be buried in and requested a closed-casket funeral service - only briefly viewing the body in the casket and seeing the items provided.

The lawsuit claims that the mortuary "dressed the wrong body in the wig and clothes" and later admitted to Lynch that they realized the body in the casket was not Johnson's.

What they're saying:

Lynch claims in her lawsuit that the mortuary has been "stubborn and unresponsive" to settling the issue and says she suffered "mental and emotional distress."

She's now asking for the funeral costs to be repaid on top of punitive damages and court costs.