Decatur schools to weigh COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, students

City Schools of Decatur students and staff are already required to wear masks on campus. School district officials are now weighing whether to mandate all school employees and eligible students at the city's 10 schools, get vaccinated for COVID 19.

If approved, the school district would be one of the first school systems in Georgia to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

Kavia Kreitel has three children enrolled in Decatur city schools. She supports a vaccine mandate.

"I think it's only responsible for teachers to be," Keitel told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I work in healthcare. I have had three doses of this vaccine and it is completely safe, and I think it's what's going to get us out of this."

The school district reported 20 COVID cases among students and staff last week.

City Schools of Decatur COVID-19 report Sept. 7-10, 2021.

A school district spokesperson tells FOX 5 Superintendent Maggie Fehrman is expected to discuss the proposed vaccine mandate at Tuesday night's school board meeting. School Board members would have to vote on whether to require students get vaccinated, but no such vote is necessary to mandate staff be fully vaccinated.

With students returning to class in large number, and children under 12 ineligible for the vaccine, parents we talked to say it's the right call.

"This one is not yet 12-years-old," said Laura Willar of her son. "So we are hoping that it will come through quickly for him. In the meantime, I hope that everyone else can get vaccinated as well."

Board members have said they are open to allowing regular testing on a routine basis for employees who choose not to be vaccinated, and would allow for accommodations for employees who request exemptions for disability or religious reasons.

Parent Peter Isbister said, "I think a vaccine mandate is just going to make it that much more likely we can all finish the year with as many days as possible in the classroom."

