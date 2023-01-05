Decatur High School reassigns principal, teacher after racial slur record in classroom

Decatur High School students are back in the classroom after a holiday break.

Students tell FOX 5 they returned to faculty changes and a letter from the Superintendent of City Schools of Decatur. It shows new action against the high school teacher who openly used a racial slur in the classroom.

It announces that the teacher in question, Mr. (John) Chestnut will be on an alternative assignment outside the high school during the evaluation period.

The letter also states that Principal Rochelle Lofstrand will also be on an alternative placement "in order to foster objectivity during the third-party evaluation process."

It also explains steps being taken by the district including, "the third-part consultant will evaluate the response of the school and district, review processes and procedures, and conduct restorative sessions with students and staff to help our district heal."

Some students like Jayden Coer say the temporary change is not sufficient.

"I think the school should just fire him because of the simple fact that the school is trying to preserve racist quota and I feel like as a black man myself, it makes me uncomfortable knowing that teachers can be racist and still work here," said Coer.

FOX 5 reached out to Board of Education Members and Superintendent for City Schools of Decatur. Board members have yet to respond and the Superintendent said she was too busy for an interview, but would answer questions via email. A response to those emails had not been made as of early Thursday evening.

The text of the letter from the superintendent Dr. Maggie Fehrman reads as follows:

"I want to let the DHS Staff, Students, and Families know we have heard you. A great deal has already been learned from the situation in December when a DHS teacher used a racial slur, and we know we still have much learning and growth ahead of us to ensure trust is restored and harm is repaired. A third-party contractor has been engaged to evaluate all aspects of the incident. I also acknowledge that space is needed for those harmed to participate freely in the evaluation and upcoming conversations. Therefore, Mr. Chesnut will be on an alternative assignment outside the high school during the evaluation period. In order to foster objectivity during the third-party evaluation process, Ms. Lofstrand will also be on an alternative placement. Mr. Duane Sprull will serve as interim principal during this period. The third-party consultant will evaluate the response of the school and district, review processes and procedures, and conduct restorative sessions with students and staff to help our district heal. The contractor will also collaborate with district leadership on putting a clear process in place that will not only streamline the process for reporting racially biased events, but will also provide a clear response protocol for our leaders to follow. More information about the timeline and action steps will be communicated soon."