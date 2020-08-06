Deaths in Georgia from COVID-19 surpass 4,000

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Georgia has surpassed 4,000 on Thursday.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 4,026 total deaths from COVID-19 in the state. That’s a 24-hours change of 42.

Georgia is the 13th state to report more than 4,000 death from the virus. Arizona later Thursday also reported 4,000 deaths making it the 14th state.

Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases passed the 200,000 mark. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the GDPH reports 204,895 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. That’s a 24-hour increase of 3,182.

Hospitalizations dropped for the third day in a row. The GDPH report 3,006 people were hospitalized on Thursday. The capacity of the state's ER beds is at 52%, critical care beds at 87%, and general inpatient beds is at 83%.

The GDPH added another 29,538 to its data set on Thursday with more than 1.7 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

