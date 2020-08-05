Georgia surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases, 5th U.S. state to do so

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 201,713 total cases as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. That’s a 24-hour change of 3,765. The last month has seen a sharp increase in cases. About 52% of all new cases have been added in the last month, an increase of 104,649 cases since July 6.

Georgia is the fifth state to have over 200,000 total cases of the virus since the pandemic started in March. The other states are New York, Texas, Florida, and California.

The new numbers come a day after the state hit a new weekly high for COVID-19 deaths, having averaged 51 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness over the last seven days. Few die from the illness, and only a relatively small fraction become ill enough to be hospitalized.

Wednesday, another 63 deaths were reported by the GDPH, bringing the total 3,984 since the start of the pandemic. Since July 6, an additional 1,106 deaths have been counted by the GDPH. That is an increase of about 28% of all deaths.

An additional 30,812 tests were also added to the GDPH’s data set on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests administered to nearly 1.7 million with 11% of those tests returning a positive result.

Current hospitalizations as of Wednesday are at 3,077. That is a 1,115 increase since July 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.