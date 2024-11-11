Deadly crash involving MARTA bus under investigation

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a MARTA bus and another vehicle on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m.at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Honeysuckle Lane in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the driver of a sedan injured in the crash. The driver was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, but died.

Investigators say the driver rear-ended the MARTA bus as it was at a bus stop.

The passengers were all taken to an area hospital, but all are expected to survive.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.