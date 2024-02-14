Date night Wednesdays: High Tea at Ginger Yums Sip Shop

Every Wednesday this month, Good Day Atlanta is in search of the best "date night" options in town. And since today happens to be the most romantic day of the year, we decided to check out a place owned by a husband and wife who really know how to "spice up" the lives of their customers!

We’re talking about the brand-new Ginger Yums Sip Shop in Johns Creek, where founders Angela Avery and Dr. Karl Walbrook share their love of sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Ginger Yums Sip Shop may be new, but its owners are already well known in the community, having opened The Ginger Room in Alpharetta back in 2021 (you may remember our delicious visit there) and selling their Ginger Yums line of all-natural ginger juices at local farmer’s markets since 2018. The Ginger Room has become quite famous for its high tea experience, something also offered at the new Johns Creek shop — the owners say right now, they’ve got more than 20 blends of tea available at Ginger Yums Sip Shop.

Along with the tea and the many flavors of Ginger Yums (including pineapple, mint, lemongrass, and sugar-free options), customers can also grab a charcuterie board or snack; Ginger Yums Sip Shop has partnered with several local vendors to carry various treats, including donuts and brownies.

Ginger Yums Sip Shop is located at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road, Unit 670, in Johns Creek — for more information, click here. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the shop, learning why a high tea experience might be the performance option for your next romantic outing!