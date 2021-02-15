New tea house adds some 'spice' to downtown Alpharetta

Nothing warms up a cold February morning like a cup of hot tea. And thanks to an enterprising metro Atlanta couple with a passion for ginger, downtown Alpharetta is practically in the middle of a heatwave!

Angela Avery and Karl Walbrook are the owners of The Ginger Room, a juice, coffee, and tea house opening Monday in downtown Alpharetta.

Avery and Walbrook previously founded Ginger Yums, a line of all-natural ginger juices, which they’ve been selling a local farmer’s markets since 2018. Now, the couple plans to sell those juices and an array of coffees, teas, and baked goods at The Ginger Room, which is housed in Alpharetta’s historic Skelton-Teasley House, which was built in 1856.

Now, let’s spill a little tea (so to speak). Visitors in the mood for a real tea experience can book an afternoon or high tea, which may be hosted in one of three locations: The Parlor, The Walbrook Room or The Parterre (garden patio). That outdoor patio space is one of the largest in town, with seating available for groups of up to 20 guests. Online ordering will also be available for customers who’d like to pick up their tea, coffee or ginger juice.

The Ginger Room is located at 61 Roswell Street in Alpharetta; click here for more information. And click the video player to check out our morning enjoying a high tea experience and learning a little more about this unique new addition to metro Atlanta.

