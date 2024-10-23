Cyberattack targeting Georgia’s absentee ballots thwarted

The Brief Cyberattack hit Georgia's voter registration website on the last day of registration confirmed by the state office. Attack on October 7 significantly disrupted absentee ballot request processes. Over 420,000 IP addresses from around the world were detected in the attack. Site traffic returned to normal levels after quick response by cybersecurity team. Origin of the attack is unclear, with evidence of proxy use from at least 20 countries.



A cyberattack targeting Georgia's voter registration website occurred on the last day of voter registration, the Georgia Secretary of State's office confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack, which took place on Oct. 7 around 5:16 p.m., significantly slowed the internal system used by voters to request absentee ballots.

Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer at the Georgia Secretary of State's office, gives an update on early voting in the Peach State under the Gold Dome in Atlanta on Oct. 23, 2024.

According to Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling, a security vendor quickly identified the event as a potential attack. The site was flooded with over 420,000 IP addresses from across the globe in what was quickly identified as a potential attack. The cybersecurity team swiftly responded by implementing mitigation measures to verify the humanity of the users.

Following this action, traffic volumes significantly decreased. Around 5:40 p.m., the site was back to the normal level of traffic. Officials monitored the system throughout the evening, and by 10 p.m., officials determined the attack had subsided.

Experts say the origin of the attack remains unclear. The IP addresses involved originated from at least 20 countries, but officials believe the responsible party likely used proxy servers from other nations.