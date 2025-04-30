Gainesville teen charged after passenger killed in high-speed crash

article

The Brief Jose Ruben Acosta Turcios, 19, is charged in a fatal crash that killed his passenger, 35-year-old Paquito Turcios Galvez, in Gainesville. Authorities say Turcios was speeding on Aviation Boulevard when he lost control and crashed, causing the vehicle to flip. Turcios is accused of hindering the investigation and faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and reckless driving.



A Gainesville teenager is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after a deadly crash last week that claimed the life of a 35-year-old passenger.

What we know:

According to authorities, 19-year-old Jose Ruben Acosta Turcios was driving a 2010 Infiniti G37 at a high rate of speed on April 24, 2025, along Aviation Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle. The car struck several fixed objects before flipping, resulting in the death of passenger Paquito Turcios Galvez.

What they're saying:

Investigators say Turcios also hindered the investigation by providing false information about the crash. He is now facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, racing, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the nature of the false information provided.