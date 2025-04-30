19 men, ages 21-68, arrested in 4-day human trafficking operation in Georgia
COURTESY OF MUSCOGEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. - Nineteen men ranging in age from 21 to 68 have been arrested in a four-day human trafficking operation in Georgia targeting online predators who attempted to exploit children.
What we know:
Dubbed Operation Lights Out, the undercover sting was led by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The operation ran from April 25 to April 27 and involved 12 law enforcement agencies from across Georgia and beyond.
According to officials, the suspects engaged in sexually explicit communication online with people they believed to be minors and arranged to meet them for sex. Some traveled to do so, unaware they were actually interacting with undercover agents. Authorities say both boys and girls were targeted.
What they're saying:
"These predators will travel from near and far to victimize your children," said a statement from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. "We take these crimes against children very seriously."
Officials urged parents to closely monitor their children's online activity, warning that many predators use social media and internet chat platforms to make contact with minors and introduce them to sexual content.
What's next:
Several of the suspects face charges under Georgia's Human Trafficking law, while others were charged under the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act. Three of the men arrested are also subject to ICE detainers due to their immigration status.
Those arrested include:
- Isael Alvarez, 43, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking, ICE detainer
- Marquise Anderson, 37, Seale, AL – Human Trafficking
- Darnell Brooks, 40, Box Springs, GA – Human Trafficking
- Roger Burkes, 62, Columbus, GA – Computer/Child Exploitation charges
- Javious Davenport, 30, LaGrange, GA – Human Trafficking
- Kevin Edosmwan, 38, Atlanta, GA – Computer/Child Exploitation charges
- Jonathan Evans, 46, LaGrange, GA – Human Trafficking
- Galvin Gordey, 44, Pittsview, AL – Human Trafficking
- Muhammed Gwandu, 68, Ontario, Canada – Human Trafficking, ICE detainer
- Gene Melner, 37, Palatine, IL – Human Trafficking
- Greggory Meeks, 45, LaGrange, GA – Human Trafficking
- Colton McLamb, 23, Valley, AL – Computer/Child Exploitation charges
- Zidarius Poole, 21, Columbus, GA – Computer/Child Exploitation charges
- Hunter Salmi, 22, Phenix City, AL – Computer/Child Exploitation charges
- Marco Santos Chavez, 30, Fort Payne, AL – Human Trafficking, ICE detainer
- Anthony Seldon, 34, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking, Fleeing, Obstruction, Reckless Driving
- Cameron Shelley, 25, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking
- Jungmok Shin, 33, Phenix City, AL – Human Trafficking
- Carl Sprayberry, 32, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking
Additional arrests and charges may follow as the investigation continues.
Agencies involved in the operation:
- Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation
- Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
- U.S. Secret Service
- Homeland Security Investigations
- U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division
- Forsyth, Cherokee, Jasper, and Colquitt County Sheriff's Offices
- Polk County Police Department
- Gwinnett County Police Department
Officials say this will not be the last human trafficking operation conducted in Georgia as law enforcement remains focused on ending child exploitation.