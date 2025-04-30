19 men, ages 21-68, arrested in 4-day human trafficking operation in Georgia

Image 1 of 19 ▼ COURTESY OF MUSCOGEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Nineteen men ranging in age from 21 to 68 have been arrested in a four-day human trafficking operation in Georgia targeting online predators who attempted to exploit children.

What we know:

Dubbed Operation Lights Out, the undercover sting was led by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The operation ran from April 25 to April 27 and involved 12 law enforcement agencies from across Georgia and beyond.

According to officials, the suspects engaged in sexually explicit communication online with people they believed to be minors and arranged to meet them for sex. Some traveled to do so, unaware they were actually interacting with undercover agents. Authorities say both boys and girls were targeted.

What they're saying:

"These predators will travel from near and far to victimize your children," said a statement from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. "We take these crimes against children very seriously."

Officials urged parents to closely monitor their children's online activity, warning that many predators use social media and internet chat platforms to make contact with minors and introduce them to sexual content.

What's next:

Several of the suspects face charges under Georgia's Human Trafficking law, while others were charged under the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act. Three of the men arrested are also subject to ICE detainers due to their immigration status.

Those arrested include:

Isael Alvarez, 43, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking, ICE detainer

Marquise Anderson, 37, Seale, AL – Human Trafficking

Darnell Brooks, 40, Box Springs, GA – Human Trafficking

Roger Burkes, 62, Columbus, GA – Computer/Child Exploitation charges

Javious Davenport, 30, LaGrange, GA – Human Trafficking

Kevin Edosmwan, 38, Atlanta, GA – Computer/Child Exploitation charges

Jonathan Evans, 46, LaGrange, GA – Human Trafficking

Galvin Gordey, 44, Pittsview, AL – Human Trafficking

Muhammed Gwandu, 68, Ontario, Canada – Human Trafficking, ICE detainer

Gene Melner, 37, Palatine, IL – Human Trafficking

Greggory Meeks, 45, LaGrange, GA – Human Trafficking

Colton McLamb, 23, Valley, AL – Computer/Child Exploitation charges

Zidarius Poole, 21, Columbus, GA – Computer/Child Exploitation charges

Hunter Salmi, 22, Phenix City, AL – Computer/Child Exploitation charges

Marco Santos Chavez, 30, Fort Payne, AL – Human Trafficking, ICE detainer

Anthony Seldon, 34, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking, Fleeing, Obstruction, Reckless Driving

Cameron Shelley, 25, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking

Jungmok Shin, 33, Phenix City, AL – Human Trafficking

Carl Sprayberry, 32, Columbus, GA – Human Trafficking

Additional arrests and charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Agencies involved in the operation:

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

U.S. Secret Service

Homeland Security Investigations

U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division

Forsyth, Cherokee, Jasper, and Colquitt County Sheriff's Offices

Polk County Police Department

Gwinnett County Police Department

Officials say this will not be the last human trafficking operation conducted in Georgia as law enforcement remains focused on ending child exploitation.