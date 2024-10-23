Georgia's Secretary of State announces 20 noncitizens found to be registered voters

As early voting continues across Georgia, state officials are assuring voters that the election system is functioning smoothly and securely. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger emphasized during a press conference on Wednesday morning that multiple safeguards are in place to maintain the integrity of the voting process.

Raffensperger announced that his office, in coordination with other state agencies, has identified 20 noncitizens who were registered to vote in the state of Georgia. These cases are being referred to local district attorneys for potential criminal prosecution in the respective counties.

State officials say these cases highlight the effectiveness of Georgia’s preventative measures, including advanced technology and inter-agency collaboration, in ensuring noncitizens are unable to vote. They also refuted false social media claims alleging that the state’s voting machines switch votes from one candidate to another.

"There are always going to be some errors when millions of people interact with the system, especially one used every two to four years with thousands of volunteers involved," an official said. "But these errors don’t undermine the integrity of the election, and that’s why we have so many safeguards, audits, and pre-election testing in place."

Despite challenges, Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers during the first week of early voting. More than 2 million ballots have already been cast, surpassing previous records.