Election 2024: Early voting numbers top 1.9M across Georgia

Georgia continues to smash early voting records as more and more people from the Peach States head to the ballot box.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1.9 million people have cast their ballot, data from the Georgia Secretary of State shows.

That's more than a quarter of all Georgia voters.

Out of Georgia's 159 counties, Townes County has the highest voting rate so far at 44.4% of all active voters casting their ballot.

In metro Atlanta, Fayette and Forsyth counties have the highest numbers at 36% of voters making their voice heard.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, described the high turnout on X, describing it as "another milestone reached.".

"At 1:30, 25.2% of active voters in Georgia have cast their ballots. That is more than 1 in 4 voters, with 9 more mandatory days of Early Voting to go," Sterling wrote. "These are amazing numbers. Congratulations to our counties for their work and voters for theirs."

According to the data, white voters made up the largest share of the total number of votes so far at 31.5%, followed by Black voters at 24.8%. Georgia women slightly outnumbered men in early voting at 55.5% to 44.4%.

Georgia has been seen as a crucial state to win for both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, with each campaign pouring in money for ads and planning campaign events to rally for support.

Both presidential candidates will also be in Georgia this week. Trump is set to headline a rally at Gas South Arena in Duluth on Wednesday. The rally will feature a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, political commentator Tucker Carlson, country music singer Jason Aldean, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Dr. Ben Carson, and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines. Also slated to speak are Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rev. Jentezen Franklin, and several other prominent figures such as Xi Van Fleet and Seth Dillon.

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry and DJ Mix Master David will join Harris, former President Barack Obama, and musician Bruce Springsteen at a rally in Atlanta on Thursday to try and boost voter enthusiasm. The rally will be the first time Harris will appear on the campaign trail alongside Obama.

Early voting in Georgia continues until Nov, 1.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location through the My Voter Page.

What do I need to bring?

A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including free IDs from county registrars or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

A Georgia driver’s license (even if expired)

A student ID from a Georgia public college or university

A valid employee photo ID from any federal, state, or local government agency

A valid U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID

A valid tribal photo ID with a photograph of the voter