Election 2024: What you need to know for early voting

Oct. 15 is the first day of early voting in the state of Georgia. You can vote in person until Nov. 1. Dates and times may vary by polling location. Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location through the My Voter Page.

What do I need to bring?

A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including free IDs from county registrars or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

A Georgia driver’s license (even if expired)

A student ID from a Georgia public college or university

A valid employee photo ID from any federal, state, or local government agency

A valid U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID

A valid tribal photo ID with a photograph of the voter

Early Voting Locations and Hours for core counties

Clayton County

Hours:

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations:

Election & Registration Office, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro

Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Rd., Riverdale

Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Rd., Jonesboro

Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Rd., Morrow

Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Rd., Hampton

Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Rd., Rex

Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave., Forest Park

Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battlecreek Rd., Jonesboro

Sonna Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Rd., Ellenwood

Virginia Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale

Northwest Branch Library, 6131 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale

Cobb County

Hours:

Monday–Saturday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

No voting: Nov. 2–4

Locations:

Main Office, 995 Roswell St., Marietta

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main St., Acworth

South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Dr., Mableton

East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta

Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna

Boots Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta

Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw

Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs

DeKalb County

Hours:

Monday–Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations:

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain

Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Dr. NE, Atlanta

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur

Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Dr., Clarkston

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Dr., Decatur

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Rd., Tucker

Emory University, 1599 Clifton Rd., Atlanta

Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club), 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Lithonia

Fulton County

Hours:

Monday–Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 19 & 26): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 20 & 27): 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Locations:

Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

East Point First Mallalieu UMC, 2651 N. Church St., East Point

Fairburn Annex, 40 Washington St., Fairburn

Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta

Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta

Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Rd., Milton

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Rd., South Fulton

Gwinnett County

Hours vary by location

Locations: