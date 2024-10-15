Election 2024: What you need to know for early voting
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oct. 15 is the first day of early voting in the state of Georgia. You can vote in person until Nov. 1. Dates and times may vary by polling location. Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.
Where do I vote?
You can find your polling location through the My Voter Page.
What do I need to bring?
- A valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including free IDs from county registrars or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)
- A Georgia driver’s license (even if expired)
- A student ID from a Georgia public college or university
- A valid employee photo ID from any federal, state, or local government agency
- A valid U.S. passport or U.S. military photo ID
- A valid tribal photo ID with a photograph of the voter
Early Voting Locations and Hours for core counties
Clayton County
Hours:
- Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Locations:
- Election & Registration Office, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro
- Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Rd., Riverdale
- Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Rd., Jonesboro
- Morrow City Hall, 1500 Morrow Rd., Morrow
- Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro
- South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Rd., Hampton
- Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Rd., Rex
- Forest Park Senior Center, 5087 Park Ave., Forest Park
- Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battlecreek Rd., Jonesboro
- Sonna Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Rd., Ellenwood
- Virginia Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Rd., Riverdale
- Northwest Branch Library, 6131 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale
Cobb County
Hours:
- Monday–Saturday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- No voting: Nov. 2–4
Locations:
- Main Office, 995 Roswell St., Marietta
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main St., Acworth
- South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Dr., Mableton
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta
- Smyrna Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna
- Boots Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs
- Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta
- Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw
- Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs
DeKalb County
Hours:
- Monday–Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Locations:
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain
- Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Dr. NE, Atlanta
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
- Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Dr., Clarkston
- DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Dr., Decatur
- Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Rd., Tucker
- Emory University, 1599 Clifton Rd., Atlanta
- Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club), 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Lithonia
Fulton County
Hours:
- Monday–Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday (Oct. 19 & 26): 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday (Oct. 20 & 27): 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Locations:
- Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta
- Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
- East Point First Mallalieu UMC, 2651 N. Church St., East Point
- Fairburn Annex, 40 Washington St., Fairburn
- Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta
- Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta
- Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Rd., Milton
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Rd., South Fulton
Gwinnett County
Hours vary by location
Locations:
- Gwinnett County Board of Elections, 455 Grayson Hwy, Lawrenceville
- George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville
- Bogan Park Community Center, 2723 N. Bogan Rd., Buford
- Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville
- Pinckneyville Park, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake