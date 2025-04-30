Peachtree City police investigating path attack, says victim not injected

The Brief Peachtree City police are investigating an assault reported on a multi-use path near Robinson Road and Windgate Road on April 29. The victim, a man in his twenties, described the suspect as a white male wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie. Police say there's no evidence to support social media rumors that the victim was injected with a substance.



Peachtree City police are investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday night on a multi-use path near Robinson Road and Windgate Road.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on April 29 after a caller reported that a family member had been attacked. The victim, a man in his twenties, told police he was assaulted by an unknown white male suspect wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie.

Authorities say the details of the altercation are still under investigation. While some social media posts have speculated that the victim was injected with an unknown substance, police say there is currently no evidence to support that claim.

What they're saying:

"Incidents like this remain a top priority of the department," police stated. "We take great care in providing only factual information to ensure citizens can develop informed perspectives."

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant, regardless of location or time of day, and to promptly report any suspicious activity to 911. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Duckett at tduckett@peachtree-city.org.