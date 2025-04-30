Atlanta expands property tax relief program to help legacy homeowners

The Brief Invest Atlanta is activating a multi-million dollar program to help keep Atlanta senior citizens in their homes despite soaring property taxes. According to Invest Atlanta, Atlanta homeowners with homestead exemptions have seen an average increase in property taxes of 31% over the past 5 years alone. Based on the pilot program version of the initiative, Invest Atlanta expects demand in neighborhoods south of Intestate 20, particularly in southwest Atlanta.



As property values continue to climb across Atlanta, city leaders are expanding a property tax relief program aimed at helping longtime homeowners—especially seniors—remain in their homes. The initiative, led by Invest Atlanta in partnership with the city, targets rising property tax burdens that are displacing legacy residents in historically stable neighborhoods.

What we know:

New development throughout Atlanta has driven up property values and, in turn, property taxes. According to Invest Atlanta, homeowners with a homestead exemption have seen an average property tax increase of 31% over the past five years.

To combat that, the program will cover the difference between a homeowner’s current property taxes and their established base level for up to 20 years.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be at least 60 years old;

Have owned their home in the city since at least 2015;

Have a current city and county homestead exemption;

Meet income limits: $48,000 for a one-person household, $54,840 for two people, and $61,680 for three.

Priority will be given to those who have owned their homes for 15 years or more.

Originally launched as a pilot in 2023, the program is expanding in 2024 with a $10 million fund and aims to assist more than 200 families. The application window is open from May 1 through May 31.

What they're saying:

Invest Atlanta officials say the program is needed to offset the unintended effects of growth. "This is for the people who built this city," said Anita Allgood, Vice President of Homeownership Services at Invest Atlanta. "They are the fabric."

Quincy Alexander, a Capitol View resident, joined the pilot program last year. After losing a previous home in Oakland City during the subprime mortgage crisis, she feared rising taxes might force her to move again.

"A lot of money, because property values have gone through the roof," Alexander said. She calls the program "a blessing," adding, "It means everything to me to have somewhere my grandchildren can come spend the night."