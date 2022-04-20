Cross Keys principal hosts safety meeting after student arrested with gun on campus

article

Concerned parents packed a meeting at a DeKalb County high school a day after a student was arrested for bringing a gun onto campus.

Cross Keys High School Principal Brittany Cunningham hosted the safety meeting to share with parents what happened on Tuesday and what can be done to prevent it.

Cunningham said no one was threatened or harmed. She also said the appropriate law enforcement and disciplinary action will be taken.

The student was taken to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center.

STUDENT ARRESTED FOR BRINGING GUN TO HIGH SCHOOL IN BROOKHAVEN

A security guard patrols Cross Keys High School. (FOX 5)

While some in attendance were upset with what they called "lack of communication" from school officials, others put the responsibility on the parents.

"I'm concerned about all the shooting that's been going on. And they say the school's responsible. It all starts at home. You need to make sure what you kids are carrying in those book bags before they go on school grounds," said parent Guillermina Solis.

The principal also addressed an incident last Thursday that put the school on lockdown.

Police said there were reports of shots being fired in some nearby apartments around 1:30 p.m.

CROSS KEYS HIGH SCHOOL PLACED ON LOCKDOWN AFTER REPORT OF SHOTS IN AREA

Cross Keys High School (FOX 5)

A search of the area found no evidence of a shooting, but additional officers were posted at the school.

No one was injured in either incident.

Advertisement

DeKalb County School District is encouraging all parents to discuss these type of incidents with their children and talk about the consequences. They also ask students that if they "see something, say something."