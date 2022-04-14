Cross Keys High School placed on lockdown after report of shots in area

A high school in Brookhaven was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area.

Some called 911 around 1:30 p.m. and reported hearing shots in the 1400 block of N. Cliff Valley Way, the Brookhaven Police Department said.

The DeKalb County School District said Cross Keys High School, which is located in the 1600 block of N. Cliff Valley Way was immediately placed on lockdown.

Police said officers searched the area, but found no evidence of a shooting.

The school district also dispatched additional police officers to the school.

No one was injured and the incident is still under investigation.