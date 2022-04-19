Student arrested for bringing gun to high school in Brookhaven

A DeKalb County high school student was arrested on Tuesday after school police said he brought a gun onto campus.

Cross Keys High School Principal Brittany Cunningham said no one was threatened or harmed. Few details have been released about how administrators were alerted to the weapon, but official said the teen was charged and transported to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center.

"We take these types of situations very seriously and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. While I am unable to discuss specific of this incident, appropriate law enforcement and disciplinary action will be taken," Cunningham wrote in a letter sent home to parents Tuesday afternoon.

DeKalb County School District is encouraging all parents to discuss these type of incidents with their children and talk about the consequences. They also ask students that if they "see something, say something."

Parents of Cross Keys students are invited to a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the incident and school safety.