Crash closes multiple northbound lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett County

article

A crash on Interstate 85 closed four of the five northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers were assisting Georgia State Patrol with an investigation.

Police urged drivers to avoid I-85 northbound at Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and said to expect delays.

Delays are heavy and stretch south of Sugarloaf Parkway. Consider using Satellite Boulevard as an alternate route.

A crash on Interstate 85 closed four of the five northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon in Gwinnett County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn how many vehicles were involved in the wreck and the extent of any injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE