Dog beds being donated after Coweta County Sheriff's K-9 Kilo injured in the line of duty

A group of Coweta County business owners have purchased more than a dozen dog beds for the K-9s at the sheriff’s office after one of the dogs was shot two weeks ago.

At a presentation, the star of the show was Kilo, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 that was shot August 25 while trying to apprehend an armed man after a dangerous high-speed chase.

Sheriff Lenn Wood said if Kilo’s recovery continues to progress well, he could be back at work soon. The department is grateful for the huge outpouring of support.

"We received responses from all over the United States. And they are all concerned about Kilo and our officer who got injured," Wood said.

A group of 17 businesses and individuals in Coweta County have chipped in to purchase beds for all the department’s K-9s, including the retired ones.

"So, when it happened, we told our daughter. And she was upset, and thought we should do something nice for the dogs," said C.J. D’Onofrio, Southside Safe and Vault.

K-9 Kilo was shot during a confrontation with an armed high-speed driver after a chase that had reached speeds of over 120 mph. A deputy received minor injuries during the chase. Kilo was shot during the confrontation with the man afterward. The sheriff has asked the GBI to conduct the investigation.

A Florida police support group awarded Kilo a medal of valor. A California group sent a quilt.

The sheriff’s office says it has been flooded with calls and letters of support.

"It’s been very surprising to see all the community support and the people who were authentically concerned about K.9s," said Sheriff Wood.

List of contributors includes: Air Logic; Perimeter Roofing; Blue Alpha; Lee-Goodrum Pharmacy Hospital Road; Tim Stout Group; Welden Financial; Crain Oil Co; Southern Forklift Service Inc.; Driven Import Auto Care; Ace Growlers; Coweta Meat Co; Southside Safe and Vault; Clay and Kathryn Neely; Denver Payton and Elegante Surfaces.