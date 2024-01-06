Coweta County community to line streets for procession honoring deputy killed in Alabama

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office has planned a large procession for a deputy who was killed by an Alabama police officer following a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, Alabama on Jan. 4, according to officials.

The chase, which involved a stolen car, began in Georgia and crossed the state line into Alabama where the deadly crash with Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy Eric A. Minix occurred, according to the Lanett Police Department.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, the community is invited to line up along the route from McKoon Funeral Home to Crossroads Church-Sharpsburg Campus at around 2 p.m. where local public safety members will be escorting Deputy Minix.

Official Route: McKoon’s to Posey Place. Turn left on Jefferson Street/Bullsboro Drive/34 to Highway-154. Turn right south on Highway-154 to Marion Beavers Road. Turn right to Highway-16. Turn right, Crossroads Church on the right.

On Monday, Jan. 8, there will be a second opportunity for the public to pay respects before his funeral. Minix' family will be escorted from Coweta County Fairgrounds to Crossroads Church at 9 a.m.

Official Route: Coweta County Fairgrounds to Pine Road. Cross Highway-29 at the red light. Travel east on Highway-16. Arrive at Crossroads Church on the left-hand side after going through the red light.

The sheriff's office is expecting a large turnout as many continue to grieve the incredible loss.

For more information on the funeral arrangements and opportunities to donate, click here.