COVID-19 vaccine: Truist Park becomes a clinic for Pfizer shots

A COVID-19 vaccine at Truist Park also means fans can get 20% off at the Braves Clubhouse Store on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves announced Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at Truist Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Braves encouraged people to pre-register online to guarantee a vaccine.

Fans are eligible for a 20% discount if they present their vaccination card at the Braves Clubhouse Store. Saturday store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Braves said some exclusions apply.

Vaccine recipients will receive a date for their second appointment on 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26 at Truist Park. Other dates and locations will be available if unable to make the May 26 appointment.

Recipients will receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Photo ID and masks are required at the vaccine clinic.

All Georgians over 16 years old are eligible, but recipients younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Truist Park is available while the Braves are on the road for a series against the Toronto Ble Jays at their temporary home in Dunedin, Florida.

