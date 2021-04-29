Mercedes-Benz Stadium sets new COVID-19 shot record

article

A new record was set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day.

Fulton County health officials said 12,726 shots were given out on Wednesday. That includes 3,010 walk-ups.

No appointments are necessary to get the Pfizer vaccine at the stadium. Officials also announced Thursday, the vaccination center at the stadium will remain open through June 15. That will add nearly 35,000 more doses distributed per week.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said as of 3 p.m. Thursday, more than 6 million vaccine shots have been given out in the state of Georgia with nearly 3.6 million of those being a first dose and nearly 2.6 million having gotten a second dose.

