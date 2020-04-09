Copeland's, other restaurants adapt to to-go only

article

Georgia's shelter-in-place order has outlawed dine-in services across the state for nearly a week now and restaurants have had to quickly change their business models.

Copeland's of New Orleans has now moved to curbside service at both its Kennesaw and Marietta locations.

"We make it as quick and easy a process as we possibly can," explained Copeland's owner, Bill Goudey.

Customers can order through the restaurant's website and drive up to the front door, where a staff member wearing fresh gloves brings the food right to their car window.

"With not a lot of places open, we're trying to support any of them that are doing this," said Kristen Hughes, who works for Loud Security nearby and picks up food a few times a week.

Goudey said the current crisis has been extremely hard on his business. He used to employ more than 200 workers but is now down to less than 20.

"For us, it's extremely difficult," said Goudey. "We've had crew members that have been part of our team for 16, 18, even 20 years. We feel a lot of responsibility for the families and the people that work with us."

According to the Georgia Restaurant Association, 70 percent of the state's restaurants have laid-off workers. An estimated 3 percent have closed permanently and another 14 percent plan to close their doors in the next 30 days.

"Our industry has certainly taken a very big hit during this crisis," said Georgia Restaurant Association CEO Karen Bremer. "Support our industry by picking up a meal from a favorite restaurant so that your favorite restaurant will still be there after we get through this crisis right now."

In addition to many of their normal menu offerings, Copeland's also hopes to gain some business by offering special family Easter meals for pickup.

