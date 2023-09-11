'Stop Cop City' activists to turn in petition to force vote on Atlanta's public safety training center

The fight to stop the construction of Atlanta's controversial public safety training facility in DeKalb County takes its next step.

Organizers with the Stop Cop City Coalition say they plan to turn in a petition with more than 100,000 signatures to try to get a referendum about the future of the training center on the ballot in November.

With a city of about a half-million people, activists say they have just over a fifth of registered voters signed in to decide the project at the ballot box.

Monday morning, organizers plan to turn in their petition to City Hall. If the signatures are deemed valid, they hope to get a judge to halt construction until the issue can be decided at the ballot box.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and others say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers.

However, opponents fear the training center will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Organizers of the petition have also questioned the city's process to verify the signatures on the petition. Atlanta officials have brought in a third-party team to review the validity of the document and see whether the petition crosses the threshold of 58,232 - or 15% of registered voters - needed to put it on the ballot.

City officials say that once the signatures are turned in, at least two reviewers will examine questionable signatures. People whose signatures can’t be verified will be mailed a notice and called so they can prove they signed, officials said.

Voting advocates have expressed their concerns about the city's decision to do a line-by-line review, arguing that tossing a petition based upon an inconsistent signature is a "widely discredited tool of voter suppression."

"That the city of Atlanta would use such a subjective and unreliable process is shameful and undermines the integrity of the city’s validation procedure," more than two dozen voting rights organizations, including Fair Fight, wrote to city officials.

Protests against the training center escalated after the fatal shooting in January of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said state troopers fired in self-defense after Paez Terán shot at them while they cleared protesters from a wooded area near the proposed facility site. But the troopers involved weren’t wearing body cameras, and activists have questioned the official narrative.

Since 2021, numerous instances of violence and vandalism have been linked to the movement. Days after the killing of Paez Terán, a police car was set alight at a January protest in downtown Atlanta . In March, more than 150 masked protesters chased off police at the construction site and torched construction equipment before fleeing and blending in with a crowd at a nearby music festival. Those two instances have led to dozens of people being charged with domestic terrorism, although prosecutors previously admitted they’ve had difficulty proving that many of those arrested were those who took part in the violence.

(Vote to Stop Cop City Coalition)

Last week, a Fulton County grand jury indicted 61 people on charges they violated the state's RICO law. In the sweeping indictment, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr alleged the defendants are "militant anarchists" who supported a violent movement that prosecutors trace to the widespread 2020 racial justice protests.

Even if the referendum is approved by the clerk’s office and survives an ongoing legal challenge, a lengthy review process will likely mean it won’t appear on a ballot until March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.