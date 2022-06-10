Convicted felon indicted for Georgia mail carrier's murder

article

A federal grand jury has indicted a northeast Georgia man for murder in the deadly shooting U.S. Postal service mail carrier.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 7, 2021, 59-year-old Asa Wood Jr. was delivering mail in Commerce, Georgia and has stopped by a mailbox during his route. While stopped, officials say 50-year-old Larry Grogan shot Wood and drove away.

Wood, who had been a mail carrier for over 20 years, died in his vehicle.

"Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "His murder is tragic and heartbreaking."

Hours after the shooting, Banks County deputies found Grogan on Highway 51 and tried to stop him. Before his arrest, Grogan allegedly exited his car and began firing at deputies.

"We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable collaboration of agencies that emerged during this tragic incident that led to the capture of the perpetrator," stated Sheriff Carlton Speed. "Mr. Wood was a beloved husband, father and community member. He is greatly missed by all who had the gift of knowing him."

A jury charged Grogan with murder, assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and possession of a firearm by a felon.