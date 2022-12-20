Atlanta police release 911 call in Continental Colony Parkway fatal shooting

Atlanta police have released the full 911 call in which dispatchers learned about the Dec. 17 shooting at an apartment complex along Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

During the call, a female can be heard frantically telling a dispatcher that a teen male had just been shot in the head.

"He's still breathing," the female yelled.

On Saturday night, two teenagers were murdered in what Atlanta police have dubbed a shootout between twins over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell, 16, and his best friend Malik Grover, 14, were identified as the deceased victims in the altercation. It is not clear which boy the female in the 911 call was referring to.

FOX 5 has spoken to both of the victim's families who remain devastated by this loss.

Justin Powell, identified as 16-year-old victim in Continental Colony Parkway shootout. (Supplied)

"Justin was just a baby. That was senseless. They say it was over social media, who does that! Who does stuff like that?" said Erik Hinton, the teen’s father. "He is not nobody who runs the streets. He has a mother and a father, both who are active in his life. He ain't out there robbing and stealing ... none of that."

‘I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT MY BABY': MOTHER OF TEEN KILLED IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA SHOOTOUT DEVASTATED

Justin's parents, Erik and Natosha Hinton, described him as a non-confrontational, sweet kid who was just embarking on life and didn't deserve an abrupt ending.

Malik Grover, identified as 14-year-old victim in Continental Colony Parkway shootout. (Supplied)

Malik's grandmother told FOX 5 she had just enrolled him in virtual learning at the middle school he attended in Fayette. She said she never expected anything like this to happen to him.

‘HE WAS MY EVERYTHING’: GRANDMOTHER OF TEEN KILLED IN SW ATLANTA SHOOTOUT BREAKS SILENCE

"He was my joy, he was my everything," she said.

Atlanta police still have not released information on a potential suspect, or suspects, in the shooting.

Both families struggle to come to grips with the murders of their loved ones as they plan two funerals right before the holidays.