Construction on new I-16 bridge demolished following crash to begin Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Georgia Department of Transportation)

SOPERTON, Ga. - Georgia highway officials say construction crews will be out starting Monday to replace the Interstate 16 bridge that was demolished after a truck hit it in July.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that crews will begin the 180-day process of working to rebuild and open the bridge which carries Georgia 86 near Soperton.

GEORGIA INTERSTATE SHUT DOWN AFTER CRASH SHIFTS BRIDGE 6 FEET

Monday, concrete barriers and other construction signs will be put into place as work begins on the substructure.

The new bridge will be made with concrete beams and not steel beams.

The state will also pay to repave a 4-mile stretch of U.S. 221 that was damaged when traffic was detoured over that roadway.

Georgia Bridge and Concrete was hired this past fall to complete the renovations at a cost of nearly $3.6 million.

GEORGIA INTERSTATE FULLY REOPENS, DAMAGED OVERPASS REMOVED

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tours the progress made on I-16 in Treutlen County on July 16, 202,1 a day after a tractor trailer dislodged the overpass. (FOX)

The bridge was demolished in less than 48 hours after the crash knocked the overpass from its support beams. A dump truck malfunctioned, causing the bed to rise into the dump position while the truck was traveling. The truck slammed into the bridge, dislodging it by as much as 6 feet.

Officials decided to destroy the badly damaged overpass and replace it later. The remains of the overpass structure were hauled away after it was demolished.

The dump truck driver, who was uninjured, was later cited for having an expired driver’s license.

DRIVER IN I-16 CRASH CITED FOR EXPIRED LICENSE, REPORT SHOWS

The Associated Press contributed to this report