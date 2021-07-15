Georgia interstate shut down after crash shifts bridge 6 feet

article

An interstate that connects metro Atlanta to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline, authorities said Thursday.

A detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge after a dump trailer struck the bridge Thursday morning, The Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash caused the bridge to shift about 6 feet, the agency said. It shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base.

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The interstate is closed in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78.

The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route or expect major delays if you were planning to use the interstate.

