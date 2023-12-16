Concerned Black Clergy sleeps outside raising awareness for homelessness, affordable housing

Members of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc. braved the elements outside various churches Saturday night with hopes that it would bring awareness to a growing homeless crisis.

Some members set up tents and had a fire going in the parking lot of Liberty International Church in Atlanta.

"We’re here because we care," said Bishop Greg Fann. "We’re here because we want to know what it’s like to be homeless."

They told FOX 5 they knew they faced a long, cold night but that it would all be worth it if it meant getting any closer to addressing the issue they say is plaguing the city, alongside a growing affordable housing crisis.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Members of the Concerned Black Clergy camped outside local churches to gain awareness on the growing homeless situation in metro Atlanta as well as what they say is a lack of affordable housing.

"An affordable one-bedroom apartment, the average is $1,400. So, we’re seeing people that are struggling, people that are living in their cars and tents," said Reverend Shannon Jones, the president of the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta. "They are trying to make it … people who had homes last year, people who had apartments last year."

The members outside Liberty International Church belong to just one of about 19 clergy groups statewide spending the night outside. They are calling on large corporations to take part in solutions to homelessness.

"Georgia has $11 billion that the governor can use at his discretion," said Jones. "We need to put our heads, hearts, minds and hands together."

They said they planned to camp out until sunrise, at around 7 or 8 a.m., and plan to support Sen. Donzella James in her push for more regulations around rent increases imposed by landlords.