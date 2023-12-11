Concerned Black Clergy to host 'Night to Sleep Out' in solidarity with Atlanta homeless

A heartbreaking crisis continues to grow in Atlanta. The city has recognized more families who are unhoused, sleeping in cars, tents and under expressways.

Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc. believes the city could stand to do more to help the homeless population, especially during the holidays.

"Thirteen counties in Metro Atlanta and the Federal Reserve Bank, not one of our counties is an affordable house market," said the president of Concerned Black Clergy, Rev. Shannon Jones.

The CBC and its supporters believe affordable housing and homelessness go hand-in-hand.

"We are at a crisis. The median cost for a one bedroom in Atlanta is $1,400 a month. That is not attainable if you make minimum wage," said Rev. Jones.

"Affordable housing is a myth. There is no room in Atlanta for the poor," said long-time pastor and former president of the CBC, Rev. Timothy McDonald.



Image 1 of 2 ▼

CBC is organizing a Metro Atlanta Night to Sleep out this Saturday night. They will set up tents and sleep in cars on the property of participating churches.

"We are going into tents and putting ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors," Rev. Jones explained.

So far, 15 churches have signed up so far. The CBC hopes that more religious institutions will get involved and help house those in need.