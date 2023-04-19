Commissioners approve $5.3 million in funds to improve conditions at Fulton County jail

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $5.3 million in funding to help improve conditions at the jail.

The board and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat held a joint news conference Wednesday following the commissioners' meeting over emergency funding needs.

"We took an oath of humanity, we need to take that seriously," Labat said. "So to have this support of a magnificent board of commissioners led by Chairman Pitts, this is a historic moment."

The funds will assist with medical care, sanitation, security, and more.

The announcement comes after family and supporters of Lashawn Thompson, an inmate who died at the Fulton County Jail in 2022, called for the closure and replacement of the facility and to request a criminal investigation into the death of the Georgia man. Thompson was found dead in a dirty jail cell after reportedly being attacked by insects and bed bugs, according to the family's legal team. Jail records reportedly reveal that detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson's deteriorating health but did nothing to help him, leading to his untimely death.

Labat told county commissioners that he did not learn about the state of decay of Thompson's body until he reviewed the autopsy photos.

The Fulton County Jail is one of the largest jails in the country, with a capacity of over 2,500 inmates. It is operated by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and provides a range of services including medical care, mental health treatment, and educational programs for inmates. However, the jail has continued to face challenges related to overcrowding and staffing shortages, as well as concerns about inmate treatment and safety.

According to a spokesperson, the sheriff's office spent $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice, and other vermin and upgrading protocols for security rounds to address sanitary conditions of inmates.

There are still about 500 inmates at the jail who were sleeping on the floors.

The sheriff said as long as he has those types of conditions, it can be a breeding ground for lice and other things.

