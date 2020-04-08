Commissioner blasts Athens nursing home for unreported COVID-19 deaths

Athens-Clarke County commissioners want to know why the deaths of 10 people at an Athens nursing home from coronavirus were not reported.

The residents lived at PruittHealth Grandview, which is a small facility in Athens. They all tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday night, officials expressed frustration on why the information was not given to them.

"I wanted to express my extreme frustration with the authorities tracking the coronavirus," said Commissioner Russell Edwards. "The state authorities tracking the coronavirus in our community."

Edwards said he's at a loss for why there was no communication.

"[and] why we have to turn on the nightly news and count on a whistleblower to find out how many of our elderly constituents had died because of the coronavirus," he said.

Advertisement

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

As Edwards mentioned, the news of the ten deaths came from a whistleblower who contacted local news media.

The most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, with nine deaths.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.